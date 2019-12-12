PM links climate change to bushfires

As hundreds of blazes continue to burn around the country, firefighters are gaining an upper-hand with a welcomed cool weather change.
Source: AAP
Published 13 December 2019 at 9:22am, updated 13 December 2019 at 11:34am
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted climate change is contributing to the bushfires plaguing the nation, after getting weeks of criticism from around the world and even his own party for failing to address it.
Published 13 December 2019 at 9:22am, updated 13 December 2019 at 11:34am
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share