Political parties to be briefed on cyber threats: Turnbull

The Federal Government warns such attacks could undermine elections and democracy here.
Australian political parties have been put on alert by intelligence officials over Russian-style cyber-hacking that cast a shadow over the US presidential campaign. Photo: Symbol of Cyber Hacking (AAP)
