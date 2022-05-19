SBS Filipino

Politics in the Philippines: Why the Filipino youth in Australia should get involved

Filipino youth in Australia shared their views on getting involved in Philippine politics Source: Fritz Ponce, Melissa Deiparine, Elle Lucin, Alexia Fuentes

Published 19 May 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 24 May 2022 at 11:28am
By TJ Correa
There are different views but the youth are united in upholding their rights to express their opinions.

Highlights
  • National Youth Commission's data shows 31 million Filipino Youth described as aged 15 to 30 as of 2021.
  • Millennials with age bracket until 40 years old is estimated at around 1/3 of the Philippine population.
  • Filipino youth in Australia encourage the people to be involved in different issues in the Philippines wherever they may be in the world.
Boses ng Bayan: Ano nga ba ang saloobin ng mga kabataan sa katatapos lang na halalan sa Pilipinas?

19/05/202208:37


Fritz, 28, Central Coast NSW

"Even if we are in Australia, it is important to be involved because the Philippines is our homeland and where we grew up. I believe that wherever we may go, we will look back from where we came from."

Fritz Ponce from NSW
Fritz Ponce from NSW Source: Fritz Ponce

Alexia, 29, Melbourne VIC

"We must be involved because our participation in politics and society doesn't stop in the elections."

Alexia from Victoria
Alexia from Victoria Source: Alexia Fuentes


Melissa, 33, Gold Coast, QLD

"I  am still Filipino citizen so I always believe to that notion, whatever I do in small things it affects like a domino effect."

Melissa from QLD
Melissa from QLD Source: Melissa Deiparine


Elle, 36, Melbourne VIC

"As a Filipino, it is our social responsibility, I am not an Australian citizen, and I have family in the Philippines. Not just family, friends, neighbours, and you know that the hope is the only thing they hold onto the government."

Elle from Victoria
Elle from Victoria Source: Elle Lucin


