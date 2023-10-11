Poor mental health is the biggest issue students and adults are facing today in Australia

Key Points According to the report, 1.4 million Australians are enduring Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD.

The 2023 Beyond Blue survey revealed that the current primary concern for teachers is the poor mental health of young people, followed by excessive screen time and bullying.

Bayanihan Sydney, a youth organization, is advocating for the mental well-being of Filipinos in Australia.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help now, call :





Emergency hotline: Triple zero (000)





Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636





Lifeline : 13 11 14





Kids Helpline : 1800 551 800





Mental Health Line : 1800 011 511





Suicide Call Back Service : 1300 659 467







