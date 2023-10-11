Poor mental health is the biggest issue students and adults are facing today in Australia



Bayanihan Sydney is a safe space for Filipinos living in Sydney, Australia, to connect, learn, and share about their lives in Sydney. Credit: LIZA MOSCATELLI

According to research, one in every five individuals in Australia has experienced a mental health disorder in the past 12 months, with 1.4 million Australians enduring post-traumatic stress disorder. Aside from the elderly, teachers themselves also assert that poor mental health is the biggest issue for young people in the country.

Key Points
  • According to the report, 1.4 million Australians are enduring Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD.
  • The 2023 Beyond Blue survey revealed that the current primary concern for teachers is the poor mental health of young people, followed by excessive screen time and bullying.
  • Bayanihan Sydney, a youth organization, is advocating for the mental well-being of Filipinos in Australia.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help now, call :

Emergency hotline: Triple zero (000)

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

Lifeline : 13 11 14

Kids Helpline : 1800 551 800

Mental Health Line : 1800 011 511

Suicide Call Back Service : 1300 659 467



Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.


