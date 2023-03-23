Post-study work rights extension for international graduates: Here's what you need to know and how to apply

Key Points
- Starting on July 1st, 2023, individuals who have earned qualifying degrees from international higher education institutions will receive an additional two years of post-study work rights.
- The four streams of temporary graduate visa, which are the Graduate work stream, Post study work stream, Second Post-study work stream, and Replacement stream, have some changes.
- The government has published a list of eligible occupations and the corresponding qualifications for individuals who are eligible for an extension of post-study work rights.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Pagpapalawig sa mga post-study work rights: Mga dapat malaman at proseso ng aplikasyon
SBS Filipino
23/03/202310:11
According to PJ Bernardo, a registered migration agent, the Temporary Graduate Visa subclass 485 has served as a pathway for international students who wish to apply for a skilled migration visa and eventually become permanent residents in Australia.
Registered Migration Agent PJ Bernardo Credit: Registered Migration Agent PJ Bernardo