Post-study work rights extension for international graduates: Here's what you need to know and how to apply

Key Points Starting on July 1st, 2023, individuals who have earned qualifying degrees from international higher education institutions will receive an additional two years of post-study work rights.

The four streams of temporary graduate visa, which are the Graduate work stream, Post study work stream, Second Post-study work stream, and Replacement stream, have some changes.

The government has published a list of eligible occupations and the corresponding qualifications for individuals who are eligible for an extension of post-study work rights.

According to PJ Bernardo, a registered migration agent, the Temporary Graduate Visa subclass 485 has served as a pathway for international students who wish to apply for a skilled migration visa and eventually become permanent residents in Australia.

