Postgraduate student completes 43 online courses during pandemic

Gelo began his online academic endeavour last June.





"My alma mater in the Philippines, Malayan Colleges Laguna, had a partnership with Coursera and they invited alumni to take free courses online."





The heavier courses Gelo took included Project Management, Design Thinking Approach, Information Systems Auditing and Data Science from prestigious universities such as Duke University, University of California and John Hopkins.





"I would take breaks in between the heavier courses by also taking relatively lighter courses like Fitness and Meditation."





Upskilling

Gelo admits that his motivation for enrolling for more courses is the "pure joy" he felt with each achievement.





"The goal of our alma mater for us was 20 certificates for 2020. I enjoyed it so much, I didn't realise I did more than 40!"





For Gelo, the more than 40 courses he took will help him both in his life and career.





"The lighter courses give me that 'aha!' moment whenever I learn something new."





"Back in the Philippines, I worked as a Certified Public Accountant for a big four firm; so as I progress in my career in the future, I'll be managing more people and taking on more responsibilities. Heavier courses like Project Management can help me in my career."





For anyone who wants to take up an online course, Gelo shares that it's important to know the reason for wanting do so.





"When you know what you want to learn and why you want to learn it, you'll have drive."





"Also, it's important to know what demotivates you - what distracts you and prevents you from learning. You need to strategise to have the energy to keep it up."





