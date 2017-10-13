SBS Filipino

Potentially life saving cancer drug now on PBS

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull meets with cancer patients at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney, Monday, October 9, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull meets with cancer patients at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney, Monday, October 9, 2017. Source: (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2017 at 2:19pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 2:22pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Several thousand Australians with severe forms of leukaemia will now have access to a life saving treatment. The new drug has been added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, dramatically cutting the cost.

Published 13 October 2017 at 2:19pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 2:22pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul