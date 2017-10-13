Potentially life saving cancer drug now on PBS

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull meets with cancer patients at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney, Monday, October 9, 2017. Source: (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Published 13 October 2017 at 2:19pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 2:22pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Several thousand Australians with severe forms of leukaemia will now have access to a life saving treatment. The new drug has been added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, dramatically cutting the cost.
Available in other languages
