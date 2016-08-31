Prescription overdose deaths reach 'crisis' levels

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Prescription overdose deaths reach 'crisis' levelsPlay04:32SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.08MB)Published 31 August 2016 at 3:01pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The number of accidental deaths from drug overdose in Australia is being described as having reached crisis point. Image: Prescription medication (AAP)Published 31 August 2016 at 3:01pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIt's become more common than car accidents and is on track to overtake the national road toll. And a national report into fatal overdoses shows it's not young people in cities who face the most risk, but men in rural and regional areas. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January