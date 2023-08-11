President Marcos Jr: No PH-China agreement to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal

[bbm.jpg

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he is not aware of any agreement between the Philippines and China to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal. Credit: Presidential Communications Office

Here are the latest news in the Philippines, covering issues in the West Philippine Sea, GDP growth, agreements with the United States related to nurses, and more.

Key Points
  • BRP Sierra Madre was intentionally grounded on Ayungin Shoal based on the recommendation of the Philippine Navy in 1999 during the Estrada Administration, as a way to assert Philippine ownership of the area.
  • According to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, he is not aware of any agreement to remove it, but if there is one, he will either revoke it or render it invalid.
  • China stated that the recent actions of water cannoning the Philippine supply ship at Ayungin Shoal were merely a warning.
PBBM: Walang kasunduan ang Pilipinas at China na alisin ang BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal

