President Marcos Jr: No PH-China agreement to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal

- BRP Sierra Madre was intentionally grounded on Ayungin Shoal based on the recommendation of the Philippine Navy in 1999 during the Estrada Administration, as a way to assert Philippine ownership of the area.
- According to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, he is not aware of any agreement to remove it, but if there is one, he will either revoke it or render it invalid.
- China stated that the recent actions of water cannoning the Philippine supply ship at Ayungin Shoal were merely a warning.
PBBM: Walang kasunduan ang Pilipinas at China na alisin ang BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal
11/08/202308:46