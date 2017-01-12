SBS Filipino

President Obama delivers farewell address

Published 12 January 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 12 January 2017 at 1:38pm
US President Barack Obama has delivered his farewell address, urging Americans to defend their democracy. Photo: Barack Obama while wiping tears from his eyes (AAP)

During the address in Chicago, Mr Obama warned democracy is threatened whenever people take it for granted.

