Project Orcullo: More than just music, an appreciation for art

Glenn Orcullo Capanas has always felt his love for music run through his veins. Before discovering his vocal gift, he was a dancer in high school, a keyboardist and a choir member of his church.





He was one of the aspirants to join the first season of Pinoy Dream Academy and became one of the semi-finalists in the NCR division. Out of the 30,000 hopefuls who auditioned, he finished in 7th place from the 12 candidates who were chosen. Other PDA scholars with Glenn were Wendy Valdez, RJ Jimenez, and winner Yeng Constantino.





Shortly after, he formed TBG (The Band Glenn). After the addition of succeeding members forming a complete sound, TBG quickly generated a following among fans during their gigs for their covers and renditions of alternative rock classics.





In December 2009, TBG joined the MTV talent contest “MTV Emerge” sponsored by Apl de Ap of the Black Eyed Peas in looking for seven promising acts in the Philippines . Among thousands of entries, TBG and its original composition, “Tipsy” won a recording contract with Jeepney Records. Since then, Glenn and TBG have done mall tours and have been chosen as front acts for other OPM artists such as The Sabado Boys, Kitchie Nadal, Session Road, Rey Valera, Rico Jay Puno, Candy Pangilinan and fellow MTV Emerge finalist Faircatch.











Known as Glenn Orcullo in Australia, he is the first lead vocals of the band "Our Tribe" in Melbourne. The group has gained views, crowds and exceptional respect. After 2 years he decided to join the band "MARCVS" led by a very good friend, Mark Timbayan. Together, they collaborate and create new songs out of their influences.





At the moment Glenn is working on his very own Project Orcullo where he produces original Pilipino music. He believes that through this, he can encourage the community to love the art and value its meaning.





Glenn is joined by fellow seasoned musician/guitarist Caloy Calpito at SBS radio to talk about their passion for music.





Glen and Caloy at SBS Filipino for their radio guesting Source: Project Orcullo Facebook











