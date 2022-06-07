SBS Filipino

Public sector staff pay rise in NSW

NSW government is lifting the wage cap on the public sector

NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor Source: AAP

Published 7 June 2022 at 12:59pm, updated 16 June 2022 at 11:47am
By Omar Dehen
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
A three per cent pay rise is on the way for every public sector worker in New South Wales, with the state government lifting this year's wage cap after months of industrial action

New South Wales Premier, Dominic Perrottet announced the biggest-ever boost to the state's health sector.

Public sector staff pay rise in NSW

07/06/2022


 Highlights

  • Wages are set to rise from 2.5 to 3 per cent this coming financial year
  • A one-off, three-thousand dollar bonus is also being offered to all health workers as a thank you, for their pandemic response
  • A planned strike for this Wednesday, is still set to go ahead ... with 30-thousand nurses, teachers, and public transport staff to walk off the job.
 

4.5 billion dollars - will be provided over the next four years and a massive recruitment drive is at its core

A record ten thousand extra full-time positions are being created for medical staffers with plans to fill 7600 of them - by next year.

Nursing is always a tough and demanding profession, but the pandemic has made it even harder

Health care in focus ahead of NSW strike action



 

