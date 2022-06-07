Public sector staff pay rise in NSW

New South Wales Premier, Dominic Perrottet announced the biggest-ever boost to the state's health sector.





Highlights





Wages are set to rise from 2.5 to 3 per cent this coming financial year

A one-off, three-thousand dollar bonus is also being offered to all health workers as a thank you, for their pandemic response

A planned strike for this Wednesday, is still set to go ahead ... with 30-thousand nurses, teachers, and public transport staff to walk off the job.







4.5 billion dollars - will be provided over the next four years and a massive recruitment drive is at its core





A record ten thousand extra full-time positions are being created for medical staffers with plans to fill 7600 of them - by next year.





