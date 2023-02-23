‘It is recognised’: Couple shares how to apply same-sex partner as dependent of student visa in Australia

Key Points The Philippines has yet to recognise same-sex marriage or relationships.

The same-sex partnership has been recognised in Australia, and as the application is in the country, so has the jurisdiction of visa rules.

Applicants need to provide evidence and documents to prove a de facto relationship.

'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.



PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST: Pwede bang maging dependent ng student visa applicant sa Australia ang same-sex partner? SBS Filipino 23/02/2023 09:29 Play

Registered Migration Agent Edmund Galvez explained how a de facto relationship can be approved in a visa application.



Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the Department of Home Affairs or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.


