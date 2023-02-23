‘It is recognised’: Couple shares how to apply same-sex partner as dependent of student visa in Australia

Key Points
- The Philippines has yet to recognise same-sex marriage or relationships.
- The same-sex partnership has been recognised in Australia, and as the application is in the country, so has the jurisdiction of visa rules.
- Applicants need to provide evidence and documents to prove a de facto relationship.
Pwede bang maging dependent ng student visa applicant sa Australia ang same-sex partner?
Registered Migration Agent Edmund Galvez explained how a de facto relationship can be approved in a visa application.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
Registered Migration Agent Edmund Galvez Credit: Edmund Galvez