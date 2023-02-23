‘It is recognised’: Couple shares how to apply same-sex partner as dependent of student visa in Australia

same sex.jpg

Filipino couple Anton and Jay shared the process of student visa and dependent application in Australia.

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, Jay Dungog shared the process of applying same-sex partner as a dependent in an Australian student visa application and why it mattered.

Key Points
  • The Philippines has yet to recognise same-sex marriage or relationships.
  • The same-sex partnership has been recognised in Australia, and as the application is in the country, so has the jurisdiction of visa rules.
  • Applicants need to provide evidence and documents to prove a de facto relationship.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘Sa Pilipinas kasi hindi pa recognised’: Same-sex couple, ibinahagi ang proseso ng aplikasyon bilang student visa at partner dependent sa Australia image

Pwede bang maging dependent ng student visa applicant sa Australia ang same-sex partner?

SBS Filipino

23/02/202309:29
Registered Migration Agent Edmund Galvez explained how a de facto relationship can be approved in a visa application.
Registered Migration Agent Edmund Galvez
Registered Migration Agent Edmund Galvez Credit: Edmund Galvez
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
