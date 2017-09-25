QLD Premier boasts economic growth

Ten thousand, including Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk, join the Pride March in Brisbane; Extreme hot weather and multiple bushfires hits Southeast Qld over the weekend; MP Palaszczuk boasts of QLD economic growth at State of the State Tuesday last week; Multicultural Development Australia launches non-profit real estate business in Brisbane; in sports, North QLD Cowboys earns its spot at the NRL grand finals.
Published 25 September 2017 at 1:41pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Queensland News. Summary of relevant news in the Sunshine State by Celeste MacIntosh Image: Queensland Parliament (AAP)
