Questions over the fate of Aurukun school and its DI teaching method

A review is now underway into the school and its use of a controversial teaching method imported from the United States.
Students attend the Cape York Aboriginal Australian Academy in Aurukun Source: AAP
Published 25 June 2016 at 11:46am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Questions remain over the fate of a school in the town of Aurukun in Queensland's remote Cape York region, after staff were removed over safety fears. Image: Students attend the Cape York Aboriginal Australian Academy in Aurukun (AAP)
Published 25 June 2016 at 11:46am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share