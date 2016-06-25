SBS Filipino

Questions over the fate of Aurukun school and its DI teaching method

Students attend the Cape York Aboriginal Australian Academy in Aurukun

Students attend the Cape York Aboriginal Australian Academy in Aurukun

Published 25 June 2016 at 11:46am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Questions remain over the fate of a school in the town of Aurukun in Queensland's remote Cape York region, after staff were removed over safety fears. Image: Students attend the Cape York Aboriginal Australian Academy in Aurukun (AAP)

A review is now underway into the school and its use of a controversial teaching method imported from the United States.

