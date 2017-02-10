SBS Filipino

Racism on the rise in Australia

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_629968.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 February 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 10 February 2017 at 3:28pm
By Rachael Hocking
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Racism in the country is growing - if the latest Reconciliation Australia survey is anything to go by. Image: Former Labor senator Nova Peris

Published 10 February 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 10 February 2017 at 3:28pm
By Rachael Hocking
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It found that almost half of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population recently experienced racism-a figure almost double that of the general population.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January