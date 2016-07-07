SBS Filipino

Reactions of Filipino community to ascent of Pauline Hanson

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_520881.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 July 2016 at 2:46pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Filipino community has mixed attitude towards the return of Pauline Hanson, leader of One Nation to federal politics. While many expressed concern about her discriminatory views, some believe she already learned her lessons from previous failures. Image: Filipino community has mixed attitude towards Senator-elect Pauline Hanson (SBS Filipino)

Published 7 July 2016 at 2:46pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January