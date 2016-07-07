Reactions of Filipino community to ascent of Pauline Hanson

Published 7 July 2016 at 2:46pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Filipino community has mixed attitude towards the return of Pauline Hanson, leader of One Nation to federal politics. While many expressed concern about her discriminatory views, some believe she already learned her lessons from previous failures. Image: Filipino community has mixed attitude towards Senator-elect Pauline Hanson (SBS Filipino)
Published 7 July 2016 at 2:46pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share