Readings and how we should see it

Published 1 January 2017 at 2:41pm, updated 1 January 2017 at 3:20pm
By Cybelle Diones
Its new year and at this point, it is quite common to ask what kind of future awaits us? Image: A lady who do readings for people (Macarthur Community College Facebook)

Lynette Wilson is a workshop coordinator of "angel readings" in a community college in NSW and she joins us to explain in-depth the profession and to what extent should we allow the readings of our future affect us.

