Reconnecting with your kids

But despite the excitement surrounding the break, the holiday season can be a stressful period for many families.
Published 7 January 2017 at 9:56am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Summer in Australia is synonymous with Christmas, barbecues, and school holidays. It's a time when many parents take their annual leave to relax in the warmer weather and enjoy more time with their children. Photo: Mom talking to child (SBS)
Published 7 January 2017 at 9:56am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share