Religious leaders push for action on climate change

In the midst of the election campaign, they've released an open letter saying the major political parties aren't doing enough on the issue, despite widespread public support for taking action.
Supplied undated image obtained Tuesday, March 29, 2016 of an aerial view of bleached coral reef located between Cairns and Papua New Guinea Source: AAP
Published 25 June 2016 at 11:56am, updated 25 June 2016 at 6:19pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
A group of Australian religious leaders are urging politicians to act on climate change.
