SBS Filipino

Religious leaders push for action on climate change

SBS Filipino

Supplied undated image obtained Tuesday, March 29, 2016 of an aerial view of bleached coral reef located between Cairns and Papua New Guinea

Supplied undated image obtained Tuesday, March 29, 2016 of an aerial view of bleached coral reef located between Cairns and Papua New Guinea Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2016 at 11:56am, updated 25 June 2016 at 6:19pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A group of Australian religious leaders are urging politicians to act on climate change. Image: a recent aerial view of bleached coral reef located between Cairns and Papua New Guinea. (AAP)

Published 25 June 2016 at 11:56am, updated 25 June 2016 at 6:19pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the midst of the election campaign, they've released an open letter saying the major political parties aren't doing enough on the issue, despite widespread public support for taking action.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January