Arroyo files bill to allow dual citizens to hold public office in the Philippines

Highlights
- House Bill 486 has been filed seeking to amend the Citizens Retention and Re-acquisition Act (Republic Act 9225).
- “While dual citizens are given the right to vote in the Philippine elections under the existing laws, those seeking public office or appointment to public office are given a disincentive under RA 9225 by requiring them to make a personal and sworn renunciation of any and all foreign citizenship before any public officer authorized to administer an oath," Arroyo said in her explanatory note.
- Arroyo added that “it would be a disservice to our kababayans abroad if they are not accorded the same rights as those staying in the country.”
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS