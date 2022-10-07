SBS Filipino

Arroyo files bill to allow dual citizens to hold public office in the Philippines

Former Philippine President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo files a bill to allow dual citizens to hold public office. Credit: Gloria Macapagal Arroyo Facebook Page

Published 7 October 2022 at 1:05pm
By Shirley Escalante
Former president and now Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has filed a measure seeking to allow dual citizens to run for an elective position and gain appointments.

Highlights
  • House Bill 486 has been filed seeking to amend the Citizens Retention and Re-acquisition Act (Republic Act 9225).
  • “While dual citizens are given the right to vote in the Philippine elections under the existing laws, those seeking public office or appointment to public office are given a disincentive under RA 9225 by requiring them to make a personal and sworn renunciation of any and all foreign citizenship before any public officer authorized to administer an oath," Arroyo said in her explanatory note.
  • Arroyo added that “it would be a disservice to our kababayans abroad if they are not accorded the same rights as those staying in the country.”
