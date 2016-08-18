SBS Filipino

Report slams WA independent public school initiative

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_541704.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 August 2016 at 4:21pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Perth report. Summary of latest news in the state by Cielo Franklin Image: classroom (AAP)

Published 18 August 2016 at 4:21pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
MP Brendon Grylls won back WA National Party leadership with royalties plan; Report slams WA's independent public school initiative; WA cancer team's fresh hope for breakthrough; Mass starfish deaths in Perth "not linked' - WA Department of Fisheries; Potentially poisonous algae warning for shellfish caught in Perth's Swan and Canning rivers; Holy mackerel! Goldfish are off the scale in Perth's lakes and rivers; City of Fremantle considers cancelling Australia Day Skyshow fireworks; Bold statement: $145,000 artwork Rainbow, a reflection of Fremantle Port.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January