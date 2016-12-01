Reports of a compromise on paid parental leave changes

Reports have emerged of an apparent compromise deal being negotiated with crossbenchers for new parents to be prevented from accessing employer and government schemes simultaneously, as the parliament looks ahead to the last two sitting weeks before Christmas.
Published 1 December 2016 at 11:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government is refusing to confirm reports it's offering to increase publicly-funded paid parental leave in order to secure support for a reform bill in the Senate.
