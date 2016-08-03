SBS Filipino

Reserve Bank cuts official interest rate

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_534416.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 August 2016 at 5:06pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Reserve Bank has cut official interest rates to a record low of one-point-five per cent. Larawan: Reserve Bank of Australia (AAP)

Published 3 August 2016 at 5:06pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The bank decided to cut the cash rate reflecting concerns about inflation and economic growth.

 

But not all banks are likely to pass on the full cut.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January