SA looks to economic benefits of medicinal cannabis production

Changes to federal laws in November mean cannabis no longer falls into the most dangerous drugs category, paving the way for a potentially lucrative industry.
The South Australian government is supporting the start of a medicinal cannabis industry in the state in the hope of boosting the state's economy.Image: Medical cannabis growing in northern Israel (AAP)
