SBS Filipino

SA looks to economic benefits of medicinal cannabis production

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_626792.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 February 2017 at 9:51am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The South Australian government is supporting the start of a medicinal cannabis industry in the state in the hope of boosting the state's economy.Image: Medical cannabis growing in northern Israel (AAP)

Published 4 February 2017 at 9:51am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Changes to federal laws in November mean cannabis no longer falls into the most dangerous drugs category, paving the way for a potentially lucrative industry.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January