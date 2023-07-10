'Sale, half-price': What's your strategy for shopping amidst the rising cost of living in Australia?

Key Points
- The increase in interest rates has been temporarily halted, but inflation doesn't seem to be decreasing yet.
- The study showed that more people are shopping during sales and discounts to save money.
- Some strategies include waiting for seasonal sales events, researching the best deals before making a purchase, and considering if the product is truly necessary for them.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘Sale, half-price’: Anong diskarte mo sa pamimili sa gitna ng pagtaas ng cost of living sa Australia?
SBS Filipino
10/07/202313:07