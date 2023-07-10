'Sale, half-price': What's your strategy for shopping amidst the rising cost of living in Australia?

Woman grocery shopping

Woman grocery shopping

A recent study revealed that one in three Australians focuses on bargain hunting due to the cost of living crisis.

Key Points
  • The increase in interest rates has been temporarily halted, but inflation doesn't seem to be decreasing yet.
  • The study showed that more people are shopping during sales and discounts to save money.
  • Some strategies include waiting for seasonal sales events, researching the best deals before making a purchase, and considering if the product is truly necessary for them.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
BANTER SHOPPING image

‘Sale, half-price’: Anong diskarte mo sa pamimili sa gitna ng pagtaas ng cost of living sa Australia?

SBS Filipino

10/07/202313:07
