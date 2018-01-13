Same sex couple's commitment to raising a loving and 'modern' family

Almost a month after the same-sex marriage was legalized in Australia, SBS Filipino met and spoke with the nontraditional family of Meghan Israel and Kim Lao.





As they approached the cafeteria where the interview was held, there was an overwhelming positivity and joy emanating from their little ‘modern’ family.





It could be because they were with their angel, baby Franco, a dream come true and a living testament of the love (against all odds) between them.





Meghan and Kim conceived Franco through IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) through a process called ‘egg sharing.’ It meant a shared conception between a couple; one is the biological mother and the other is the birth mother.





In this interview, Kim thinks that they are a perfect match; she has a low count of egg cells but fit to carry a child while for Meghan, it is vice-versa. When asked if they plan to have a second child using the similar assisted reproductive technology (ART) and set-up, Kim affirms (without a second thought) out of her concern for Franco’s future.





Aside from Franco being the first baby of the couple, he is also the very first grandchild within the combined nuclear families of Meghan and Kim making him ‘very special’ to both families.





Same-sex couple families is one of the diverse family systems existing in today’s societies.





Meghan educates SBS Filipino and its listeners by speaking to us about their relationship as a couple as well as their familial roles. She also gives a confronting answer regarding the stereotypes held (particularly among the conservatives) against them.





Within their parental dyad, Meghan admits they are in an egalitarian relationship where both share similar household responsibilities and child care in the family.





Meghan adds that together with Kim, they model their family as ‘modern’ as it can be; no one is the father nor the mother. Also, they allow their closest male friends to be involved in raising Franco as Meghan believes that the presence of a male figure is integral to Franco’s growth as an individual.





In Meghan’s open letter, she confessed about being a ‘rebel’ and a ‘non-conformist.’ Meghan elaborates it in this interview by saying, “I am just a rebel sa mga views ng mga conservatives (in the views of the conservatives).” Meghan contends that she is not doing anything wrong; the only time she considers herself to be crossing her boundaries (in relation to her values) is if she does something illegal.





“My boundaries are my boundaries and if other people see them as me going overboard then that’s their judgment of what they think are boundaries."

“My boundaries are my boundaries and if other people see them as me going overboard then that’s their judgment of what they think are boundaries. I’m concerned about what I feel, what my family feels and so far, kahit na rebelde siguro ang tingin sa akin ng iba (though other people see me as a rebel), I don’t think I’m doing anything wrong, I don’t think we’re doing anything wrong. I mean look at that boy, how can you think there’s anything wrong with him?,” Meghan rhetorically asks.





As marriage equality wins in Australia, Meghan is convinced that a more open and accepting future awaits Franco. By saying this, she means that the society will no longer see him differently being reared by two mothers.





Towards the end of the interview, Meghan remarks she hopes for Franco to agree to what they said and that one day, their story will attain a state of ‘normalcy’ that it will no longer be thought of as 'unique' but 'ordinary.'





Kim, on the other hand, aspires for Franco to grow up to be thankful and loving, not forgetting the sacrifices they have done for him.





This beautiful story of Meghan and Kim is a reminder of how a simple act of love between two people can overcome the dominant discourses about societal expectations, religious ideologies and moral standards.





No better words to describe what have transpired between them after all these years than 'love wins.'















