Are Filipino-Australians adequately informed prior to voting in the Voice referendum?

Key Points With the campaign now in its final days, those advocating a No vote have the most support according to the pollsters.

Some Filipino-Australians are taking advantage of the remaining time before the voting day to carefully consider their choices for the ballot on October 14th.

At least 1.2 million people have applied for a postal vote and the AEC has to wait 13 days for all of those to arrive.

The first referendum in Australia since 1999 takes place on Saturday, 14 October, when people will be asked to vote either Yes or No on whether they support an alteration to the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.



