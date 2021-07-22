SBS News in Filipino 22 July

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino 22 JulyPlay15:01SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce a four-week extension to the Greater Sydney COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday. Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (27.53MB)Published 22 July 2021 at 11:08am, updated 22 July 2021 at 1:33pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBS Here are today's top stories in SBS FilipinoPublished 22 July 2021 at 11:08am, updated 22 July 2021 at 1:33pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily Follow us on Facebook for more stories ShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budgetSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 OctoberDoes the Chalmers Budget go far enough?