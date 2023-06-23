SBS News in Filipino, Friday 23 June

Titan The Submersible That Vanished On Expedition To The Titanic Wreckage

Undated handout photo shows Titan, the submersible that vanished on expedition to the Titanic wreckage. A massive search and rescue operation is under way in the mid Atlantic after a tourist submarine went missing during a dive to Titanic's wreck on Sunday. Contact with the small sub was lost about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive, the US Coast Guard said. Tour firm OceanGate said all options were being explored to rescue the five people onboard. Tickets cost $ 250,000 for an eight-day trip including dives to the wreck at a depth of 3,800m (12,500ft). Photo via ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / ABACA/PA/Alamy

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Five people aboard a missing submersible confirmed dead following extensive search efforts.
  • Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles rejects claims the date for Australia Day will change if a Voice to Parliament is enshrined.
  • Melbourne and Sydney have jumped back up the scale of the world's most liveable cities.
