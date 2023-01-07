SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 7 January 2023 at 11:20am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in the Philippines said that more than 14 million subscriber identity module (SIM) cards had been registered as of Jan. 4 under Republic Act No. 11934 or the SIM Card Registration Act.
  • The Defense Minister insists Australia's plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines will not be affected by recent concerns being raised by US senators.
  • Retired tennis champion, Ash Barty, has announced that she will become a mother this year.
Millions of devotees are expected to join the “Walk of Faith” for the Feast of the Black Nazarene after years of celebration had been stalled due to the COVID-pandemic restrictions.

