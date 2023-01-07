SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

Highlights
- The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in the Philippines said that more than 14 million subscriber identity module (SIM) cards had been registered as of Jan. 4 under Republic Act No. 11934 or the SIM Card Registration Act.
- The Defense Minister insists Australia's plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines will not be affected by recent concerns being raised by US senators.
- Retired tennis champion, Ash Barty, has announced that she will become a mother this year.
