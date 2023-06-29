SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 29 June

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a damaged residential building after shelling in the city of Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, 06 October 2022, amid Russia's military invasion. Credit: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/EPA/AAP Image

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • The death toll of a Russian strike on Ukraine rises to 11.
  • A New South Wales MP warns of misinformation related to the Voice.
  • Australia loses 66-91 to Japan in third day of women's Asia Cup.
