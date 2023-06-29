SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 29 June

Key Points
- The death toll of a Russian strike on Ukraine rises to 11.
- A New South Wales MP warns of misinformation related to the Voice.
- Australia loses 66-91 to Japan in third day of women's Asia Cup.
