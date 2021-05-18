SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 18 May

A representative image of a Sikh kirpan

A representative image of a Sikh kirpan. Source: SBS

Published 18 May 2021 at 11:45am, updated 18 May 2021 at 11:58am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

"This is not in line with community expectations. We will be working to make that legislative change. In the interim, I have asked the Department to send advice out to schools today, updating our policy saying knives for religious purposes will be banned in government schools," says NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell.

 

Highlights

  • New South Wales issues a ban on carrying religious knives in public schools which will take effect from Wednesday (19 May)
  • It comes after a stabbing at Glenwood High School

  • Members of the state's Sikh community have defended the right of their children to carry ceremonial daggers to school. They say imposing a ban would compromise their ability to observe faith

     

