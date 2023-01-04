SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January

Highlights
- Record flooding in Western Australia's Kimberley region is expected to leave some communities cut off for at least a week, with residents worried about dwindling food supply.
- Scamwatch has released its latest figures, showing 3,194 reports of job scams with young people and international applicants targeted.
- The scheduled increase in Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) contribution will not push through this year, according to a memorandum released by Malacañang, citing an order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.