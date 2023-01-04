SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

The Martuwarra (Fitzroy) River has reached record-breaking flood levels. Source: Facebook / DFES

Published 4 January 2023 at 11:23am
By SBS News
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • Record flooding in Western Australia's Kimberley region is expected to leave some communities cut off for at least a week, with residents worried about dwindling food supply.
  • Scamwatch has released its latest figures, showing 3,194 reports of job scams with young people and international applicants targeted.
  • The scheduled increase in Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) contribution will not push through this year, according to a memorandum released by Malacañang, citing an order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
