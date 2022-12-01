SBS Filipino

Scott Morrison becomes first ex-PM to be censured by Federal Parliament

SCOTT MORRISON CENSURE MOTION

Former prime minister Scott Morrison speaks during a censure motion against former prime minister Scott Morrison in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 1 December 2022 at 11:49am
By Omoh Bello
Presented by TJ Correa
Scott Morrison has become the first former prime minister to be censured by the Federal Parliament but what is it and are there any implications?

Highlights
  • The Federal Parliament has censured Scott Morrison, making him the first former prime minister to be penalised this way.
  • The censure comes just days after former High Court judge Virginia Bell's report that Mr Morrison's conduct of appointing himself to six ministerial portfolios secretly was likely to undermine public confidence in the government.
  • The government has agreed to implement all six of the recommendations from Virginia Bell's report, to improve the transparency of ministerial appointments.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Scott Morrison, kauna-unahang dating PM na na-censure ng Pederal na Parlyamento image

Scott Morrison, kauna-unahang dating PM na na-censure ng Pederal na Parlyamento

01/12/202208:45
