Scott Morrison becomes first ex-PM to be censured by Federal Parliament

Highlights
- The Federal Parliament has censured Scott Morrison, making him the first former prime minister to be penalised this way.
- The censure comes just days after former High Court judge Virginia Bell's report that Mr Morrison's conduct of appointing himself to six ministerial portfolios secretly was likely to undermine public confidence in the government.
- The government has agreed to implement all six of the recommendations from Virginia Bell's report, to improve the transparency of ministerial appointments.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Scott Morrison, kauna-unahang dating PM na na-censure ng Pederal na Parlyamento
SBS Filipino
01/12/202208:45