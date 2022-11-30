Scott Morrison becomes first ex-PM to be censured by Parliament

Former prime minister Scott Morrison speaks during a censure motion against him in the House of Representatives. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
Published 30 November 2022 at 4:47pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
Scott Morrison has become the first former prime minister to be censured by the Federal Parliament. Only one Coalition M-P supported the formal condemnation of Mr Morrison over the secret ministries scandal, but not before the former prime minister himself issued a firm defence of his actions.
Published 30 November 2022 at 4:47pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
Share