Sea or tree change: Tips for moving to a regional area

ABS figures reveal Queensland was the biggest beneficiary, gaining 7,200 people from internal migration in the same quarter.

REA Insights property data show that since last April, enquiries from Victoria to Queensland rose by more than 130 per cent by October.

Making a sea or tree change often means uprooting yourself from your existing community to move to a smaller coastal or inland community.







The latest report from the Centre for Population found that migrants contributed to 26 per cent of population growth in regional Australia between 1996 and 2016.





In certain regions, migrants were responsible for more than half of the population growth.





