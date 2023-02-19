Seeking expert support for a child with autism: 'If we hadn't asked for help I might have gone crazy myself'

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST Ghia Man on the challenges of parents sending kids with autism to school 20:26 Play Ghia Man and her husband, Jason consider themselves blessed with their two children. Hudson is eight years old and Penny is five, both are in primary school.





But while many Australian students have already settled into their classes after over two weeks since the school year started, there are families, like Ghia Man’s who continue with daily adjustments to be able to support their children with autism to attend school.





Getting each child ready every day to go to school is already a struggle in itself and even more challenging for children with autism.





Ghia's first child is now in Year 2, one may say that she has enough experience in sending children to school. But it was not easy for the Man's.





In fact, preparations for school were different for each of their child.



'Preparing Penny for Kindergarten only took us about two weeks. For Hudson, we have to condition him for at least a month prior to school start.' Credit: Supplied by Ghia Man

Detecting autism

Hudson was three when he was clinically diagnosed with mild autism.





Initially, Ghia and her husband, Jason, thought that their firstborn was having a speech delay but after several medical and psychological tests, doctors told them what they didn't want to hear.





"I would call him by his name, but he wouldn't respond, he would just be pointing at things. When he's playing with other kids, you would notice how different his actions are from other kids," the mum of two from Blacktown NSW recalls.





"He has mild autism but he's fully functional. The primary challenge with him now is his anger problem.





"When he doesn't get what he wants, he'll have a big meltdown, crying out for quite a while, sometimes for about half an hour. But after crying out everything, he'll be okay."



'The various therapies helped and continue to help our son with his autism and in getting him into school.' Credit: Supplied by Ghia Man

Therapies and family support

Mrs Man is thankful that she and her husband were able to seek help and let their kid undergo different therapies to help him improve his condition.





"We are lucky that we are here in Australia and we're able to get appropriate support for our son."





Initially, I told our families first, but not our friends yet, as I don’t want to be judged.







I told our family that our son needs help, be understanding of him and be patient with him, especially since he didn’t know how to share, and he easily gets frustrated.







