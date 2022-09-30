Why better language about Autism can improve lives

Highlights
- Researchers hope the use of more inclusive terminology will better describe Autism as a neurological difference, rather than a problem that needs fixing.
- They launched a research paper titled, 'The use of language in Autism research', that gives a guide for words to use to describe Autism.
- The guidelines also include removing the use of what could be offensive phrases and offering replacement terms.
