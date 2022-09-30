SBS Filipino

Why better language about Autism can improve lives

SBS Filipino

Autism.jpeg

A number of researchers from Australia and New Zealand are pushing for changes to the language used about Autism, to empower the Autistic community and reduce stigma. Credit: Pexels / Polina Kovaleva

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2022 at 4:59pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

A number of researchers from Australia and New Zealand are pushing for changes to the language used about Autism, to empower the Autistic community and reduce stigma.

Published 30 September 2022 at 4:59pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Researchers hope the use of more inclusive terminology will better describe Autism as a neurological difference, rather than a problem that needs fixing.
  • They launched a research paper titled, 'The use of language in Autism research', that gives a guide for words to use to describe Autism.
  • The guidelines also include removing the use of what could be offensive phrases and offering replacement terms.
l.jpg
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS
Related Content

The love and care for children with autism

Share

Latest podcast episodes

third wheel

What to do when a couple asks you to be the 'third wheel' on a date?

peso.jpg

Peso further weakens vs dollar

PETROL STATION STOCK

Full fuel excise is back but prices should lag, says ACCC

alex eala fb.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 30 September