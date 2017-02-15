SBS Filipino

Sharia living -- the image and the reality

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_632737.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 February 2017 at 9:41am, updated 17 February 2017 at 9:41am
By Kerrie Armstrong
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nationalist groups and politicians frequently use the concept of what they term encroaching "sharia law" to argue against Muslim immigration to Australia. Image: Men pray during an open day at Sydney's Lakemba mosque (AAP)

Published 16 February 2017 at 9:41am, updated 17 February 2017 at 9:41am
By Kerrie Armstrong
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But sharia is actually a complex and much-debated set of rules that has been highly politicised and much misunderstood.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January