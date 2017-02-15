Sharia living -- the image and the reality

But sharia is actually a complex and much-debated set of rules that has been highly politicised and much misunderstood.
Published 16 February 2017 at 9:41am, updated 17 February 2017 at 9:41am
By Kerrie Armstrong
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Nationalist groups and politicians frequently use the concept of what they term encroaching "sharia law" to argue against Muslim immigration to Australia. Image: Men pray during an open day at Sydney's Lakemba mosque (AAP)
