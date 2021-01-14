Shoe as canvas: Design student transforms plain sneakers into works of art

"The business started through a friend, Stella. She always knew that I really like art throughout our school years and she reached out and asked if I can make her an anime-themed shoes. Stella believed and trusted in me."





What started as a simple favour from a friend turned out to be a great break for Shanaia Aguila who shares she did not expect that her custom business 'Art by Shanaia' would grow exponentially.





"I got amazing feedback from it. Up until this day, I'm really blown away by the amount of people who supported me through it because I initially did not think it would go anywhere more than just one shoes for my friend."





She shares the pandemic was a blessing in disguise because prior to it, she did not have time to even hold a colouring brush. But now, she's been receiving tons of inquiries and orders for her hand-painted shoes.





"The pandemic was kind of a blessing in disguise because when we didn’t have the pandemic, I was always busy with my uni work. I didn't have a lot of time for myself and now I realised I should commit my time into something I actually enjoy."





Shanaia hand-painted an anime themed pair of sneakers for her friend Stella for the first time and this is where her business took off. Source: Shanaia Aguila





Finding 'self' in art

Before Shanaia found her niche, she shares there was a point in her life when she had suffered depression.





"I guess I hit depression for a long time. For a time, I felt unaccomplished, I’m not touching that part of me. When I said I had depression its not super severe. I just felt bad about myself, I wasn’t proud with the work that I was doing."





She adds that focusing on her newfound hobby has helped her cope mentally.











"It got me into a really good routine rather than just focussing on my uni work since we had to study from home. It really taught me how to manage my time effectively, not only in managing my business but it also helped me to connect with new people."





The design student who majors in architecture also hopes to work in the architectural field in the future and intends to expand her business by starting a clothing line of hand-painted shirts, pants and jackets.





Shanaia believes that her love for art stemmed from a young age when her mum used to give her colouring materials.





"I can vaguely remember my mum always give me colouring books and crayons. From there, I always had a love for colours and drawing form a very young age and going towards my teenage years, I would spend my free time drawing."





hand-painted shoes created by Shanaia Aguila Source: Shanaia Aguila





On being a Filipina artist

Shanaia believes that her Filipino values have a tremendous impact on her success.





"I guess from a young age I understood how big a deal failing was. My parents has ingrained the dedicated work ethic on to me in ensuring that I was being productive with my time. They were always pushing me to strive for something greater. Even greater beyond my grade."





She shares she got her outgoing, cheerful personality from her mum.





"Filipinos are known to be hospitable. When I speak to clients, I'm always prioritising my clients before anyone else. I’m sure many other Filipinos would understand what it means to please everyone around you and making everyone else proud of your work."





22-year-old Shanaia Aguila finds herself loving art since a young age. Source: Shanaia Aguila





Giving back to the community through art

Shanaia hopes that her art can bring a positive light to the community that's why in the past months she's been actively giving away her hand-painted shoes through community events to inspire others.





She adds she is grateful for the appreciation of people for her work.





"I want to use my art as a way of inspiring others. Art is a refuge. It gives me so much joy and warmth knowing that people would enjoy my custom shoe designs."





