Melbourne crafter creates handmade Filipino-themed paper art

She connected with other crafters in Australia and around the world through Etsy and handmade communities in Australia, such as Madeit Australian Makers' Village.

Tess prides herself in creating work that merges Western techniques with Filipino themes.

Mum-of-two Tess Bagamasbad Angala has always been interested in creating, in making something out of nothing.





"Even as a child, I've always been creative. We used to have on-the-spot drawing contests in school and I loved those." Mum-of-two Tess Angala has always been interested in creating, in making something out of nothing. Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala From loving drawing contests as a child, Tess now injects creativity into her daily life - whether she's DIY-ing at home, teaching crafts to others or selling her craftwork online.

Daily creativity

Before Tess and her family moved to Australia in 2008, she was working in HR and had a side-hustle of selling her craftwork in bazaars.





"One of my work responsibilities back in Manila was employee engagement. We had a program that we called the "Birthday Circle" for those celebrating their birthdays each month. I would make handmade cards for the celebrants."





"I was in HR, but I was really into crafting. I started with scrapbooking and got hooked." "I created wedding invitations, got into events styling and started doing wedding planning for two years before we left for Australia." Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala Tess translated this fascination to creating handmade wedding invitations which utilised scrapbooking techniques.





"I created wedding invitations, got into events styling and started doing wedding planning for two years before we left for Australia."





"When we got here, my husband and I decided that I should concentrate on raising the kids who were 4 years old and 7 years old then."





Concentrating on parenting didn't mean that she was about to give up crafting though. In an attempt to make staying at home fun, Tess consciously injected creativity into her daily activities. "Doing something creative kept me entertained. It became a diversion, especially in the beginning when I was settling in as a new migrant." Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala "Doing something creative kept me entertained. It became a diversion, especially in the beginning when I was settling in as a new migrant. Being away from home and the isolation of being a stay-at-home mum were difficult. Crafting kept me sane."





"I baked and I did cake decorating, but my favourite thing to do is still crafting. I love paper and fabric. I have been into scrapbooking, card making, decoupage, jewellery making, beading, paper cutting and sewing." "I love paper and fabric." Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala With these skills, Tess was able to create meaningful connections with others she met through her children's school and through her local council.





"I taught crafting to a seniors group in our local council. I also met some Filipinos through my kid's schools and helped them design their events and celebrations."

Western techniques, Filipino themes

Helping newfound friends through crafts and design prompted Tess to monetise her artistry.





"I joined craft markets, Etsy and handmade communities in Australia, such as Madeit Australian Makers' Village. Being part of these groups allowed me to network with other crafters. We talked about creativity, pricing and anything about crafting." Helping newfound friends through crafts and design prompted Tess to monetise her artistry. Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala "Through these communities, I was contacted by a collective group of designers who had a physical store. They invited makers like me to consign with them."





Tess was involved with the collective, craft markets and Etsy for two years, but admits that her endeavours plateaued because she wasn't giving her all to them.





"I'm back now though. I started again last January, before the pandemic happened. I've put up my "Tita Tess of Melbourne" Facebook page and started blogging and selling under "What Tess Makes". "I started with the jeepney and the sorbetes cart. Now I have a parol design for Christmas." Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala "I've been using Western crafting techniques on my Filipino-themed cards. I started with the jeepney [a popular vehicle used for public transportation in the Philippines] and the sorbetes [dirty ice cream] cart. Now, I have a parol [star-shaped lantern] design for Christmas. I hope they'll give a bit of joy to those missing the Philippines - especially now."





"I didn't proactively teach my kids about Filipino cultural icons like these before. For me, these were part of my memory growing up in the Philippines. It wasn't part of theirs," she admits, adding, "But now, I use crafting, colour and art to spark their interest in them. "

Choosing a craft

For those who are wanting to get into design, Tess suggests to pursue crafts that magnify strengths and interests instead of choosing what's trendy.





"I have an interest in 3D art and in colour, so I do a lot of crafts that revolve around these. Crafting and DIY-ing aren't cheap - sometimes you need a lot of materials to get started so think deeply about where your interests really lie." Tess' love for colour is apparent even in the face masks she makes. Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala "Eventually, I'd like to try other crafts as well; but for now, these give me joy. Being able to create is such an important part of my life."





