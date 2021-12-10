SBS Filipino

Singing from the same song-sheet: Choir advocates an end to family violence

Angela McFarlane and Paulien George

An anti-violence choir has reunited after five years apart to push for an end to domestic abuse against women and children.

Published 10 December 2021 at 2:47pm, updated 13 December 2021 at 9:48am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • About 100 people are involved in the choir, including participants from regional Victoria, ACT, Queensland and New South Wales.
  • The 'No Excuses Choir' is not only giving domestic violence survivors a space to recover, they are also raising money for charity.
  • This year 2,500 Bags of Love are being prepared for delivery over the holiday period to offer women essential items like toiletries and make up.
The 'No Excuses Choir' is creating a safe space for advocates and survivors of family violence to heal with each other while advocating for positive change.

 

If you or someone you know needs support for domestic and family violence you can call the Domestic Violence Impact Line on 1800 943 539 or contact 1-800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

 

