Single to Married: How a change in relationship status affects Expression of Interest application?

What are the effects of changing the relationship status in an Expression of Interest application? Credit: Pexel / AMine Ispir

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, Registered Migration Agent Edel Arvin Sy-Chang discussed the effects of changing the relationship status in an Expression of Interest application.

Key Points
  • To begin a subclass 189, 190 and 491 visa application, you must first complete and submit a free Expression of Interest (EOI).
  • A change in relationship status could have significant consequences for an individual’s points-related visa application.
  • The effect will be dependent on what stage your application is.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.

In this episode, Registered Migration Agent Edel Arvin Sy-Chang explained the Expression of Interest and why changing relationship status can have consequences on an individual's application.
edel (2).jpg
Registered Migration Agent Edel Arvin Sy Chang
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Single to Married: How a change in relationship status affects Expression of Interest application? image

Single to Married: Makakaapekto ba ang pagpapalit ng relationship status sa Expression of Interest?

SBS Filipino

16/02/202306:03
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 

or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
