Single to Married: How a change in relationship status affects Expression of Interest application?

Key Points To begin a subclass 189, 190 and 491 visa application, you must first complete and submit a free Expression of Interest (EOI).

A change in relationship status could have significant consequences for an individual’s points-related visa application.

The effect will be dependent on what stage your application is.

In this episode, Registered Migration Agent Edel Arvin Sy-Chang explained the Expression of Interest and why changing relationship status can have consequences on an individual's application.



Registered Migration Agent Edel Arvin Sy Chang

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the Department of Home Affairs

