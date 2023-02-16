Single to Married: How a change in relationship status affects Expression of Interest application?

Key Points
- To begin a subclass 189, 190 and 491 visa application, you must first complete and submit a free Expression of Interest (EOI).
- A change in relationship status could have significant consequences for an individual’s points-related visa application.
- The effect will be dependent on what stage your application is.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
In this episode, Registered Migration Agent Edel Arvin Sy-Chang explained the Expression of Interest and why changing relationship status can have consequences on an individual's application.
Registered Migration Agent Edel Arvin Sy Chang
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Single to Married: Makakaapekto ba ang pagpapalit ng relationship status sa Expression of Interest?
SBS Filipino
16/02/202306:03
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.