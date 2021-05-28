Six ways to beat the winter blues according to expert

It’s that time of year again when days are shorter and the weather is colder.





According to integrative nutrition health coach and founder of fit foodie mommy wellness blog, Tara Tan, feeling the winter blues are extremely common however, it is important to know what causes such feeling.





“Winter or not, we all have those bed weather moments. It’s all about finding the reasons and asking yourself why I feel de-motivated today? Which areas in my life lack motivation?"





In an interview with SBS Filipino , she shares some habits and routines you can incorporate in your daily life to help beat the winter blues.





Maintain a healthy diet

Ms Tan says maintaining a healthy diet enables the body to work at optimal levels and focusing on eating nutrient-dense foods will improve mood and health.





"Even what you ate last night can affect what you feel the next day. Think about what you’ve been eating and focus on cleansing your system the next day. Start with a smoothie, oats or something warm and filling that will give you energy for the day."





Focus on consuming nutrient-dense foods that will improve your mood and health. Source: Getty Images





Supplement with Vitamin D

Certain vitamins can help support the body during the winter months when those vitamins aren’t as naturally available such as vitamin D.





Ms Tan recommends adding a daily supplement.





"Vitamin D is a huge deficiency during winter consider adding this supplement. Its one of the nutrients that affect our mood. If you think you have a low vitamin D, I suggest have your vitamin D levels checked."





Stay physically active

Ms Tan says that when feeling lethargic and unmotivated, adding exercise into your routine can help you feel better.





" Light and regular exercise improves our mood. When you exercise your body releases endorphins which boosts your sense of happiness."









Maintain a social connection

Maintaining a social connection with family and friends can support your mental health through the cold season.





"Ask help, find ways to connect with loved ones, find a group that empowers or inspires you. Get support, get accountability, if you feel lonely and depressed ask for help," she adds.





Work on your personal and professional development

Ms Tan also highlights the importance of improving yourself in terms of your personal and career goals.





"How about your personal and professional development? This is the time to think about it. Could it be that your de-motivated because you're not finding excitement on your job? Maybe it's time to challenge yourself or do something new. Find ways to step out of your comfort zone and find things that will make you productive."





Meditation can instill a sense of calm, peace and balance. Source: Pixabay





Make time for your spiritual development

Spiritual development during the cold months is important shares Ms Tan.





It is doing something that brings you peace and helps you connect to your true self.





"Not to be religious but its about finding connectedness and finding meaning every day. It's as simple as having a quiet time, going for a walk and thinking about what you are grateful for. It's important to find time for yourself because we can never serve from an empty cup."





She suggests practicing mindfulness.





"We are always in rush. Mindfulness can teach us to pause. It can be through meditation or simply being aware and appreciating what you already have. It could mean simply enjoying your meal, switching off your phone, playing with your kids and just being present."











