Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

Migration quota

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Migration has begun a number of public hearings in their efforts to reshape Australia's migration system.

Key Points
  • The parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Migration has begun a number of public hearings in their inquiry into how the Australian migration system can better fill growing skills and labour shortages throughout the economy.
  • The Grattan Institute recommends raising the migration cap but says the committee needs to target young, highly-skilled migrants rather than simply using low-skilled migrants to plug labour shortages in the short-term.
  • The Joint committee outlines a key point of the migration inquiry as referencing "Immigration as a strategic enabler of vibrant economies and socially sustainable communities in our cities and regional hubs."
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Pagdinig ng komite kaugnay sa pagrepaso ng sistema ng migrasyon sa Australia, sinimulan na image

Pagdinig ng komite kaugnay sa pagrepaso ng sistema ng migrasyon sa Australia, sinimulan na

SBS Filipino

27/04/202308:53
RELATED CONTENT

PM says migration is part of the solution to address national skills shortage

Trabaho, Visa, atbp

Share

Latest podcast episodes

89AA9B9C-E21C-431A-A9D6-3BF2859135ED.jpeg

Erwan Heussaff’s Calamansi Story: Home cook turned storyteller

build-a-house-g75bb5e523_1920.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 April

Modern newly build Australian Suburb from the air

Gas loses its cool as Australians look for sustainability

wm 8.jpg

Filipina-Australian empowers refugee and asylum seeker entrepreneurs through her advocacy