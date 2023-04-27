Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

Key Points
- The parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Migration has begun a number of public hearings in their inquiry into how the Australian migration system can better fill growing skills and labour shortages throughout the economy.
- The Grattan Institute recommends raising the migration cap but says the committee needs to target young, highly-skilled migrants rather than simply using low-skilled migrants to plug labour shortages in the short-term.
- The Joint committee outlines a key point of the migration inquiry as referencing "Immigration as a strategic enabler of vibrant economies and socially sustainable communities in our cities and regional hubs."
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Pagdinig ng komite kaugnay sa pagrepaso ng sistema ng migrasyon sa Australia, sinimulan na
SBS Filipino
27/04/202308:53