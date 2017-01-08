SBS Filipino

Social media: Staying or quitting?

SBS Filipino

Facebook

Facebook Source: Maria Elena

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2017 at 2:46pm, updated 8 January 2017 at 2:56pm
By Maria Schaller
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's estimated that 2.3 billion people use social networks worldwide. Facebook still dominates the social landscape, adding 500,000 new users every day - that's six new profiles every second. Image: Facebook (Maria Elena)

Published 8 January 2017 at 2:46pm, updated 8 January 2017 at 2:56pm
By Maria Schaller
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
However, there's growing concern amongst users.

 

Disagreement with social networks privacy policies has led many users to leave.

 

Many quitters say they feel relieved.

 

Has an anti-social-media movement started?

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January