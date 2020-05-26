Sold a pup? Follow this breeder's advice to avoid puppy scams

"I used to live in the Philippines for 2 1/2 years. I was showing my dog Cody in a dog show and Meriam was a spectator. That's how we met," Pawtucket Kennels owner Barry Wickers shares.





From meeting to marriage, Barry and Meriam now live in Victoria, showing and breeding American Staffordshire Terriers. Barry and Meriam now live in Victoria showing and breeding American Staffordshire Terriers. Source: Meriam Wickers











For the love of dogs

"My grandfather and father used to breed and show pedigree dogs. I started showing dogs when I was 16 in 1964," Barry shares.





Barry bred and showed German Shepherds for 25 years due to their versatility and courage. He eventually moved on to Boston Terriers, a smaller breed known for its good nature and compatibility with young families. Barry used to breed and show German Shepherds and Boston Terriers. Source: Adam Kontor from Pexels / Melissa Jansen van Rensburg from Pexels





"I had Boston Terriers when I lived in Brisbane; but when my last three died, I couldn't get another because I was missing them so much.





"I needed a breed of dog that was more robust, would live longer, and would be protective of the family as well."





This led to Barry and Meriam focusing on the American Staffordshire (also known as Amstaff) Terrier breed, which are trustworthy dogs sometimes used companion dogs for the sick and disabled.





Barry and Meriam currently focus on breeding and showing Amstaffs. Source: Meriam Wickers





"I was scared at first because the dogs were big, but now I love them. They're our children. They love us and protect us," Meriam shares.





Fake puppy ads

Much like Meriam and Barry, some in lockdown are seeking for canine companions to love and protect them. Scammers are taking advantage of this desire.





"Unfortunately, puppy scams have been going on for a while now. It's annoying and it's wrong," Barry shares.





According to Barry, a true breeder in Australia is registered with the Australian National Kennel Council (ANKC).





A true breeder in Australia is registered with the Australian National Kennel Council (ANKC). Source: Meriam Wickers "The local bodies of ANKC include Dogs Victoria, Dogs NSW, etc. They're the governing bodies for all breeders. They set the rules that we have to abide by.





"Those looking to buy pups should not just believe the ads they see," Barry says, adding, "They should also question the seller which governing body they belong to as well as their membership number. They should then check with ANKC."





Checking with the ANKC assures a buyer that a pup is genuine and has been bred and cared for by a breeder who abides by a genetic code. This also stops scammers.





True breeders genuinely care for their dogs and abide by a genetic code. Source: Meriam Wickers





"The photo of our first litter was actually stolen and used in a fake ad by scammers. We reported it to ANKC and it became a police matter.





"If you want to check for legitimately available pups, go to Dogz Online. The breeders there are registered with ANKC."





A long-term commitment

Barry shares that potential owners should be mindful that a dog is a long-term commitment.





"In this current environment, the ANKC has asked us to, preferably, not breed.





Barry shares that potential owners should be mindful that a dog is a long-term commitment. Source: Meriam Wickers





"The ANKC worries that people in lockdown are lonely and want a pup now - but what about after? Are they going to keep the dog in the right conditions? Are they going to give them away? That's a concern."





But for those who are willing to put in the work, Meriam shares that having a dog is rewarding.





"Instead of feeling sad, I go to the dogs." Source: Meriam Wickers





"I'm far from my family. The dogs help prevent boredom and loneliness. Instead of feeling sad, I go to the dogs. They entertain me, protect me, and give me unconditional love."





