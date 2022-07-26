SONA 2022: PBBM sets out his plans for the Philippines for the next six years

In his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tackled the government's agenda on economic recovery, Covid-19 pandemic response, resumption of face-to-face classes, as well as the legislative priorities for his administration.





Highlights





Marcos’ SONA lasted for one hour and 14 minutes.

He ordered the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to pursue automated services to ensure the immediate delivery of assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

His notably most applauded statements in his speech were about bringing the much-needed health facilities beyond Manila, and not surrendering even a square inch of the country's territory.

Marcos also emphasized the need to stop the bureaucratic red tape to ease the burden on OFWs.





He instructed the DMW to coordinate with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for the digital processing of OFWs' documents.
















