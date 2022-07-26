SBS Filipino

SONA 2022: PBBM sets out his plans for the Philippines for the next six years

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his first State of the Nation Address (SONA)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday (July 25, 2022) Source: PCOO

Published 26 July 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 26 July 2022 at 12:48pm
Presented by Shirley Escalante
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. enumerated his administration's priority legislative measures in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tackled the government's agenda on economic recovery, Covid-19 pandemic response, resumption of face-to-face classes, as well as the legislative priorities for his administration.

Highlights

  • Marcos’ SONA lasted for one hour and 14 minutes.
  • He ordered the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to pursue automated services to ensure the immediate delivery of assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).
  • His notably most applauded statements in his speech were about bringing the much-needed health facilities beyond Manila, and not surrendering even a square inch of the country's territory.
Marcos also emphasized the need to stop the bureaucratic red tape to ease the burden on OFWs.

He instructed the DMW to coordinate with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for the digital processing of OFWs' documents.

President Marcos begins term with economic measures

Mateship and 'Bayanihan' to continue under Marcos Administration



 

