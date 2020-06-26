SBS Filipino

South Australia moves to stage three of easing restrictions

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall speaks to the media during a door stop at Coopers Alehouse in Adelaide, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. South Australia will ease more coronavirus restrictions from June 1. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) NO ARCHIVING

South Australia’s Premier Steve Marshall announced his state was making good progress in the fight against the virus. Source: AAP

Published 26 June 2020 at 1:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
From 29 June, stage three of easing COVID-19 restrictions will come into effect in South Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • School assemblies, excursions and camps can resume under stage three
  • School sport competitions, sports days and carnivals, and other activities including school choirs, bands, formals and playgroups will also be allowed
  • Pubs and venues will have their capacity limit removed - but a limit of one person per four square metres will still apply
Premier Steven Marshall announced on Tuesday a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Larger events will also be considered under stage three as long as a COVID management plan is put in place.

 

 

 

SA borders reopen on 20 July

South Australia’s borders are set to reopen on 20 July.

Travellers from WA, the NT, Queensland and Tasmania are now exempt from the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.

But, those arriving from Victoria or New South Wales will have to wait until the end of July.

 

