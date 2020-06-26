South Australia moves to stage three of easing restrictions

Available in other languages

HIGHLIGHTS School assemblies, excursions and camps can resume under stage three

School sport competitions, sports days and carnivals, and other activities including school choirs, bands, formals and playgroups will also be allowed

Pubs and venues will have their capacity limit removed - but a limit of one person per four square metres will still apply

Premier Steven Marshall announced on Tuesday a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.





Larger events will also be considered under stage three as long as a COVID management plan is put in place.























SA borders reopen on 20 July

South Australia’s borders are set to reopen on 20 July.





Travellers from WA, the NT, Queensland and Tasmania are now exempt from the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.





But, those arriving from Victoria or New South Wales will have to wait until the end of July.











